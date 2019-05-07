A celebration of ordinary awesomeness, for all of us who were told “You can do anything!” and then found out we actually can’t





Crappy apartments, lame relationships, getting passed over for a great job (again)–not what we expected for our adult lives. Americans tell their children you can become anything! But let’s face it–most of us can’t.



Sure, some of our peers go on to become astronauts or billionaires. But most of us don’t. In Average Is the New Awesome, Samantha Matt offers encouragement to us regular humans. This is a manifesto for ordinary awesomeness–for the beauty that can be found when we acknowledge that good enough really is good enough, and that greatness is yours to define.



