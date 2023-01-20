Sally Chew has worked for magazines and websites from Vibe to Time Inc.’s Health.com. She lives in Brooklyn.



Steven Petrow, former president of the National Gay & Lesbian Journalists Association, is a syndicated writer on LGBT manners for The Huffington Post, Yahoo! Shine, LOGO, and the “Q” Syndicate. The same-sex wedding expert for The New York Times, he has also written for The Advocate, The Los Angeles Times, Salon, The Daily Beast, and Out.com. His previous books include The Essential Book of Gay Manners & Etiquette and When Someone You Know Has AIDS. He lives in Chapel Hill, North Carolina.

