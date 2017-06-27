S. L. A. Marshall
Samuel Lyman Atwood Marshall (1900-1977) was a chief U.S. Army combat historian during World War II and the Korean War. Known professionally as S. L. A. Marshall, and nicknamed “Slam” (the combination of all four of his initials), he authored some 30 books about warfare.Read More
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
By the Author
Crimsoned Prairie
This is the first study of the military tactics employed by the Plains Indians and the U.S. Army in their long war for the American…