Ryan Manion is the surviving sister of Marine 1stLt Travis Manion, who was killed in Iraq on April 29, 2007. His death served as the inspiration for establishing the Travis Manion Foundation, a nationally recognized veteran service organization. Today Ryan leads the foundation as President, and as a highly regarded advocate for the military community, she addresses national audiences frequently.





Amy Looney Heffernan is the surviving spouse of LT Brendan Looney, a West Coast-based Navy SEAL who was killed in Afghanistan on September 21, 2010. Brendan was also the best friend and Naval Academy roommate of Travis Manion. Amy has a Masters in Public Administration and serves as the Vice-President of the Travis Manion Foundation.





Heather Kelly is the surviving spouse of Marine 1st Lt Robert Kelly, who was killed in Afghanistan on November 9, 2010. Serving as the West Region Program Manager for Travis Manion Foundation, Heather works closely with veterans returning to civilian life, the surviving family members of those who make the ultimate sacrifice, and fostering America’s next generation of leaders.