Rupert Merson
Rupert Merson is Adjunct Associate Professor of Strategy and Entrepreneurship at the London Business School, where he teaches a range of courses around entrepreneurship and business development. Merson has previously also taught at INSEAD, CEIBS and ISB. In 2015, he won prizes as best teacher both at LBS and at INSEAD. Formerly a partner at BDO, he now runs his own consultancy advising firms on how to manage growth. He is also the author of Rules Are Not Enough (Profile Books; 2010).
By the Author
Growing a Business
Growth is a clear goal for ambitious entrepreneurs and leaders. It's often a short hand for business - and wider economic - success. But it's…
Guide to Managing Growth
The how-to guide to tackling business growth problems head onResponding effectively to the demands of a growing company, regardless of size, is one of the…