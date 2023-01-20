Free shipping on orders $35+
Rufus Butler Seder
Rufus Butler Seder is the author of Gallop! and other Scanimation titles with over 6.3 million copies in print. An author, artist, filmmaker, and inventor, his first significant invention was Lifetiles, glass-walled murals that appear to come to life when the viewer walks by. He’s installed them at the Smithsonian, SeaWorld, Union Station, and other museums, aquariums, train stations, and ocean liners around the world.
