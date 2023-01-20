Free shipping on orders $35+
Rosemary Mosco
Rosemary Mosco is a science communicator, acclaimed cartoonist, and speaker on all things bird. She's the creator of the webcomic Bird and Moon and has authored many science books for young people, including co-authoring the bestselling Atlas Obscura Explorer’s Guide for the World’s Most Adventurous Kid. She lives in Massachusetts.
By the Author
The Atlas Obscura Explorer’s Guide for the World’s Most Adventurous Kid
New York Times bestseller, now in paperback!The Atlas Obscura Explorer’s Guide for the World’s Most Adventurous Kid is a thrilling expedition to 100 of the most surprising,…
A Pocket Guide to Pigeon Watching
Part field guide, part history, part ornithology primer, and altogether fun. Fact: Pigeons are amazing, and until recently, humans adored them. We’ve kept them as…
