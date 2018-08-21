Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Rory Keane
Rory Keane is a lover of cats, Spider-Man, and pizza. She lives in New York City with her books.
By the Author
My Little Pony: Fluttershy's Bunny Haven
Join Fluttershy and her very best friends in this charming leveled reader based on an episode of My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic!Fluttershy dreams of…
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse: Meet the New Spider-Man
Miles Morales is just a regular kid from Brooklyn, until a spider bites him and gives him amazing powers! Could he really be the new…