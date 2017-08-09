Romal Tune
Romal Tune is Senior Advisor to the President of TMS Global, while also maintaining his public relations consulting company Tune & Associates. He is a highly sought-after communicator and seminar facilitator. His platform and cross sector relationships have positioned him as a global leader who takes individuals and institutions from setbacks to success by using the power of story. Romal consistently travels throughout the year helping individuals and organizations find deeper meaning, maximize their potential, and live into their purpose by listening to their stories and living authentically.Read More
Coming from challenging beginnings, Romal defied the odds to become an All American Collegiate Scholar, Who’s Who in American Colleges and Universities, and Magna Cum Laud honor graduate with a BSN from Howard University and MDIV from Duke University School of Divinity. As a military veteran who served during Gulf War Desert Storm, moving individuals from setbacks to success as leaders is something he knows full well.
Faith in God plus therapy are the combination that leads to wholeness. Tune's story of his faith/therapy path to authenticity with God will empower you…