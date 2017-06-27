Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Rocky Kolb
Rocky Kolb, founding head of the NASA/Fermilab Theoretical Astrophysics Group and University of Chicago professor, combines art, humor, music, and philosophy in writings and lectures about cosmology for the general public.
By the Author
Blind Watchers Of The Sky
In this immensely readable book, noted cosmologist Rocky Kolb reveals the very human struggles of astronomy superstars seeking cosmic truths while lost in the clouds…