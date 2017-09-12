Robin Ince

Tim Peake is a European Space Agency astronaut. He finished his 186-day mission on the International Space Station in June 2016. In addition to his illustrious career as an astronaut, Tim served as an officer in the British Army, and has logged more than 3,000 flight hours on over 30 different types of aircraft. He enjoys skiiing, scuba diving, cross-country running, climbing, mountaineering, and completed the London Marathon in 2006 (before he completed it again while in space). He has two sons.