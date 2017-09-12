Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Robin Ince
Tim Peake is a European Space Agency astronaut. He finished his 186-day mission on the International Space Station in June 2016. In addition to his illustrious career as an astronaut, Tim served as an officer in the British Army, and has logged more than 3,000 flight hours on over 30 different types of aircraft. He enjoys skiiing, scuba diving, cross-country running, climbing, mountaineering, and completed the London Marathon in 2006 (before he completed it again while in space). He has two sons.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use