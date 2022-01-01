Robert Shea

Bob Shea has created many hilarious books for young people, including Crash, Splash or Moo!, the popular Dinosaur Vs. series, Unicorn Thinks He's Pretty Great, Unicorn is Maybe Not so Great After All, and the early readers featuring Ballet Cat. He has also written stories such as Who Wet My Pants?, illustrated by Zachariah OHora. He lives in Madison, Connecticut and invites you to visit him at bobshea.com.