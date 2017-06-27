Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Richard Whiteley

Richard Whiteley, author of The Customer-Driven Company (selected by Fortune as one of the best books of the year), is Vice Chairman and cofounder of The Forum Corporation.

Diane Hessan is executive vice president at Forum. Each author holds an M.B.A. from Harvard Business School.
