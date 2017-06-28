Richard Meltzer
Richard Meltzer is the author of over a dozen books, including A Whore Just Like the Rest — winner of the ASCAP-Deems Taylor Award — and innumerable articles. He lives in Portland, Oregon.Read More
By the Author
Autumn Rhythm
A sublime and moving collection of essays by an eloquent master writer, Autumn Rhythm is equal parts candor, courage, humor, and desperation. A true-tongued, almost…
A Whore Just Like The Rest
He is one of the inventors of rock criticism. His first book, The Aesthetics of Rock (acclaimed by Greil Marcus as "a disemboweling of rock's…
The Aesthetics Of Rock
This infamous book has enjoyed a lively underground reputation since its first publication in 1970. Richard Meltzer (a.k.a. R. Meltzer) took his training as a…