Richard Hanley
Richard Hanley is an assistant professor of philosophy at Central Michigan University. He has taught various Star Trek courses, including “A Star Trek Introduction to Philosophy” and “Philosophy of the Mind” using Star Trek episodes as examples.
By the Author
Is Data Human?
Professor Richard Hanley faced the dilemma plaguing so many philosophy professors today—how to entice students into the classroom. Based upon his own successful course, Is…