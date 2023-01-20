Free shipping on orders $35+
Rich Gulling
Rich Gulling is co-author of Cordials from Your Kitchen and Making Wild Wines & Meads. He lives in Ohio.
Pattie Vargas is an avid home winemaker and the co-author of several books, including Cordials from Your Kitchen and Making Wild Wines & Meads. She lives in Ohio.
By the Author
Making Wild Wines & Meads
Make extraordinary homemade wines from everything but grapes! In this refreshingly unique take on winemaking, Patti Vargas and Rich Gulling offer 125 recipes for unusual…
Buy the Book
Cordials from Your Kitchen
Create your own delicious liqueurs. Pattie Vargas and Richard Gulling provide recipes for over 100 home-crafted cordials to suit every occasion, from cinnamon coffee liqueur…