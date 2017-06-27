Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Regis Mckenna
Regis McKenna is the founder and chairman of Regis McKenna, Inc., an international marketing consulting firm headquartered in Palo Alto, California, He is also a general partner at Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers, a leading U.S. venture capital firm. He is an advisor to the Stanford Graduate School of Business and to the School of Government; a trustee at Santa Clara University; and a director for many private and public companies. He lectures extensively at universities and industry conferences worldwide.
By the Author
Relationship Marketing
From the author of the bestselling The Regis Touch, a simple process for building the crucial relationships that help a company dominate—and own—the market in…