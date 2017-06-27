Regis McKenna is the founder and chairman of Regis McKenna, Inc., an international marketing consulting firm headquartered in Palo Alto, California, He is also a general partner at Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers, a leading U.S. venture capital firm. He is an advisor to the Stanford Graduate School of Business and to the School of Government; a trustee at Santa Clara University; and a director for many private and public companies. He lectures extensively at universities and industry conferences worldwide.