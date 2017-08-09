Rachel J. Good grew up near Lancaster County, Pennsylvania, the setting for her Amish novels. Striving to be as authentic as possible, she spends time with her Amish friends, doing chores on their farms and attending family events. Rachel loves to travel and visit many different Amish communities. She also speaks at conferences and book events across the country and abroad.

When she’s not traveling, she spends time with her family and writing. In addition to her Amish novels, she’s written more than 40 books for children and adults under several pen names.





