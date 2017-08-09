Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Ashley Wolff
Rachel J. Good
By the Author
The Amish Widow's Rescue
The perfect family awaits...if only he'll risk his heart.Pregnant and recently widowed, Grace Fisher is determined to provide for her family on her own. Thankfully,…
The Amish Midwife's Secret
An Amish midwife and an Englisch doctor must embrace their differences to rescue a baby in need in this uplifting romance that will "warm your…
The Amish Teacher's Gift
"The Amish Teacher's Gift might have been the first book I've read by Rachel J. Good, but it won't be my last." -Shelley Shepard Gray,…