Rachel Chrastil
Rachel Chrastil is a professor of history and Provost and Chief Academic Officer at Xavier University in Cincinnati and a former Fulbright Scholar. The author of Organizing for War, The Siege of Strasbourg, and How to Be Childless, she lives in Cincinnati, Ohio.Read More
