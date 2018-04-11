R.S. Kovach



After winning the inaugural XOXOAfterDark.com flash-fiction contest, Pocket Star Books published her debut contemporary romance THE LAST RESORT in March 2017. Her modern retelling of Grimm’s Six Swans is also featured in Gallery Books’ anthology ONCE UPON NOW.

An art historian by training and a senior financial administrator by trade,has worked at universities across three continents. Her native language of Hungarian has been only slightly more useful than her other obscure skill of quoting THE PRINCESS BRIDE, but being a Wattpad Star with over 3 million combined reads across various genres has given her the opportunity to write exciting shorts for THE GALLOWS and CRIMSON PEAK movie promotional campaigns, as well as Hulu’s THE HANDMAID’S TALE.