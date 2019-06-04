Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
R. J. Cregg
R. J. Cregg is a pen name used by Rebecca Webster. She also writes under the nom de plume S. M. Clarence. She is the author of dozens of children’s books and is an editor living in New York City.Read More
By the Author
Spirit Riding Free: Spring Beginnings
It's springtime in Miradero in this leveled reader based on DreamWorks Animation's Spirit Riding Free! The PALs are excited when they are invited to a…