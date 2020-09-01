Philip H. Melanson, Ph.D.
Philp H. Melanson, Ph. D., an expert on political violence and governmental secrecy, has done original research into the JFK, RFK, and Martin Luther King assassinations, prompting appearances on CBS Evening News, BBC, History Channel, Discovery Channel, and C-SPAN.Read More
He has served as a consultant to the (JFK) Assassinations-Records Review Board, and is coordinator of the RFK Assassination Archives at the University of Massachussetts Dartmouth. His last book was Secrecy Wars: National Security, Privacy, and the Public’s Right to Know. He lives in Marion, Massachussetts.
He has served as a consultant to the (JFK) Assassinations-Records Review Board, and is coordinator of the RFK Assassination Archives at the University of Massachussetts Dartmouth. His last book was Secrecy Wars: National Security, Privacy, and the Public’s Right to Know. He lives in Marion, Massachussetts.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use