Phil Jaekl
Philip Jaekl is a cognitive neuroscientist and science writer. Aside from his academic publications he has written on topics related to neuroscience for The Atlantic, The Guardian, and Wired. He's also written for New York Magazine and has contributed feature-length essays to Aeon. Jaekl now lives in Tromsø, Norway.Read More
By the Author
Out Cold
A neuroscientist and journalist takes us on a fascinating and weird journey though the science behind hypothermia.The word "hypothermia" has Greek origins meaning "under heat."…