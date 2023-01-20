Peter Wharton has been curator, since 1975, of the David C. Lam Asian Garden, a component of the University of British Columbia (UBC) Botanical Garden and Centre for Plant Research. Peter’s professional career has been centered on the development of this unique forest garden in concert with extensive plant exploration in China.

Brent Hine has been curator of the E. H. Lohbrunner Alpine Garden at the UBC Botanical Garden and Centre for Plant Research since 1997. Away from the garden setting, the natural sciences—from the microscopic to the very macroscopic—have alwyas held his fundamental fascination.

Douglas Justice is associate director and curator of collections at the UBC Botanical Garden and Centre for Plant Research. A teacher and writer with an abiding interest in all things green, he considers the knowledge of trees to be “way up there.”