Peter Turchin

Peter Turchin is a scientist, author, and founder of a new transdisciplinary field of Cliodynamics, which uses the tools of complexity science and cultural evolution to study the dynamics of historical empires and modern nation-states. Peter has published two hundred articles, including a dozen in such top journals as Nature, and Science, as well as several books. He lives in London.



Dan Hoyer received his Ph.D. from New York University in 2014 and currently holds a postdoctoral position working with Dr. Peter Turchin on the Deep Roots of the Modern World, part of the SESHAT: Global History Databank Project, a large-scale, interdisciplinary and comparative project hosted by the Evolution Institute and the University of Oxford. He lives in Oxford, UK.