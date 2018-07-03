Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Paul Morland
Paul Morland is associate research fellow at Birkbeck, University of London and an authority on demography. A French speaker with dual British and German citizenship, Paul was educated at Oxford University and was awarded his Ph.D from the University of London.Read More
By the Author
The Human Tide
A dazzling new history of the irrepressible demographic changes and mass migrations that have made and unmade nations, continents, and empiresThe rise and fall of…