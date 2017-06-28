Paul Cezanne
Paul Cézanne (1839-1906) was a French artist and Post-Impressionist painter whose work laid the foundations of the transition from the nineteenth-century conception of artistic endeavor to a new and radically different world of art in the twentieth century.
By the Author
Paul Cezanne, Letters
This collection of Paul Cezanne's letters provides an insight into his thoughts and work.