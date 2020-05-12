Patti Feuereisen

Dr. Patti Feuereisen is a psychologist in private practice in Brooklyn Heights and Manhattan. She trains staff who work with sex abuse survivors, speaks at colleges and high schools, runs workshops around the country, hosts empowerment book readings, is a speaker for Take Back the Night, and runs support workshops for foster and adoptive parents. In 2006, Dr. Patti founded Girlthrive, a nonprofit awarding incest survivor girls with scholarship money to help them heal and thrive.