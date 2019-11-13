Karl Weber is a writer and editor based in New York. He collaborated with Muhammad Yunus on his bestseller Creating a World Without Poverty, edited The Best of I.F. Stone, and, with Andrew W. Savitz, coauthored The Triple Bottom Line: How Today’s Best-Run Companies Are Achieving Economic, Social, and Environmental Success—And How You Can Too. He edited the previous best-selling Participant Media Guides, Food, Inc. and Waiting for “Superman.”