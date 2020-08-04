Pamela Yellen

As a consultant to financial advisors for two decades, Pamela Yellen investigated hundreds of savings and investing strategies and vehicles before learning about Bank On Yourself. She ultimately became convinced that Americans have been brainwashed into believing they must accept risk, volatility, and unpredictability in order to grow a sizable nest-egg. It became Pamela’s mission to share the message of Bank On Yourself, which may be the most powerful money secret of all.