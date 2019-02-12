Orbital

Orbital is a critically and commercially successful electronic dance music duo that has sold millions of albums and played to sold out crowds around the world. Influenced by early electro- and punk rock, they are particularly known for their element of live improvisation during shows, a rarity among techno acts. Orbital is based in Brighton, England.



Andy Fyfe has been a music journalist and editor for thirty years. Currently a freelance writer for MOJO and Q magazines, he has also worked for Smash Hits, NME, Select, and Record Collector. He is the author of When The Levee Breaks: The Making Of Led Zeppelin IV and has edited many autobiographies and biographies, including titles on Bobby Womack and The Walker Brothers, as well as The Last Party: Britpop, Blair, and The Demise of English Rock. Fyfe lives in London.