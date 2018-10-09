Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Oliver Morton
Oliver Morton has written about space for decades in publications ranging for the Economist to Nature to Prospect to the New Yorker. Asteroid 10716 olivermorton is named after him.Read More
By the Author
The Moon
An intimate portrait of the Earth's closest neighbor--the Moon--that explores the history and future of humankind's relationship with itEvery generation has looked towards the heavens…