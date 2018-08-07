Not Elon Musk



NOT ELON MUSK, who did not write this book, is a South African-born Canadian-American business magnate, investor and friend to humanity. He is the founder, CEO, and lead designer of SpaceX, co-founder, CEO, and product architect of Tesla, Inc. and co-founder and CEO of Neuralink. In December 2016, he was ranked 21st on the Forbes list of The World’s Most Powerful People. As of February 2018, he has a net worth of $20.8 billion and is listed by Forbes as the 53rd richest person in the world. He has 22 million twitter followers and recently announced plans to date your mom by 2023.



The actual author of this book, is Scott Dikkers, the founder of the world’s first humor website, The Onion, and the #1 New York Times bestselling author of the Thurber Prize-winning “Our Dumb Century,” a look at recent history through front pages of The Onion.



