Noah Whiteman
Noah Whiteman is an evolutionary biologist at the University of California, Berkeley, where he is Professor of Integrative Biology and of Molecular and Cell Biology. At Berkeley, he is also affiliated with the Helen Wills Neuroscience Institute, Center for Computational Biology, Museum of Vertebrate Zoology, Jepson and University Herbaria, and Essig Museum of Entomology. He received a Guggenheim Fellowship in 2020 to write Most Delicious Poison and lives in Oakland.
By the Author
Most Delicious Poison
Nature’s toxins, how they evolved, and why we use and abuse them. A deadly secret lurks within our spice racks, medicine cabinets, backyard gardens, and…