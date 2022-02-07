Nicolai J Foss
Nicolai J. Foss is a professor of strategy at the Copenhagen Business School, and one of the most cited European management scholars. He has authored many articles in the management research journals, and is a prolific contributor to policy and business debate as a newspaper columnist and contributor to practitioner-oriented magazines.Read More
Twitter: https://twitter.com/NicolaiFoss
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ProfessorNicolaiJFoss; LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/nicolai-j-foss-8b4849b/
Peter G. Klein is W. W. Caruth Endowed Chair, Professor of Entrepreneurship, and Chair of the Department of Entrepreneurship and Corporate Innovation at Baylor University. He was a Senior Economist at the US Council of Economic Advisers in the Clinton Administration and is author or editor of six books and numerous articles, chapters, and reviews.
https://twitter.com/petergklein
https://www.facebook.com/prof.peter.g.klein
https://www.linkedin.com/in/petergklein/
http://www.petergklein.com
Twitter: https://twitter.com/NicolaiFoss
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ProfessorNicolaiJFoss; LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/nicolai-j-foss-8b4849b/
Peter G. Klein is W. W. Caruth Endowed Chair, Professor of Entrepreneurship, and Chair of the Department of Entrepreneurship and Corporate Innovation at Baylor University. He was a Senior Economist at the US Council of Economic Advisers in the Clinton Administration and is author or editor of six books and numerous articles, chapters, and reviews.
https://twitter.com/petergklein
https://www.facebook.com/prof.peter.g.klein
https://www.linkedin.com/in/petergklein/
http://www.petergklein.com
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use