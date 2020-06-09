Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Nick Quah
Nick Quah is the founder and editor of Hot Pod, the definitive trade newsletter for the emerging podcast industry. His coverage and columns are read by most – if not all – of the major decision-makers and creators in the podcast industry. His reporting has been cited in the New York Times, the Wall Street Journal, the New Yorker, Wired, and Bloomberg, among others. He is also the podcast critic for New York magazine.Read More
