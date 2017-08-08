Nicholson Baker

Nicholson Baker has published seven novels and three works of nonfiction, including Double Fold, which won a National Book Critics Circle Award in 2001. He regularly contributes to the New Yorker and the New York Review of Books.

Margaret Brentano has worked in publishing and as a reporter. This is her first book. Baker and Brentano are married and live with their two children in Maine. Together they founded the American Newspaper Repository, a collection of 19th- and 20th-century newspapers. In 2004, the collection moved to Duke University.

