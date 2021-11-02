Neeraja Viswanathan is a freelance journalist and writer. She also holds a JD from Fordham University School of Law. She is the author of The Vault Guide to Careers in Litigation and The Street Law Handbook: Surviving Sex, Drugs and Petty Crime. She has written for the New York Times, Ladies Home Journal, The Advocate, and Sydney Morning Herald. She also appears weekly as the on-air legal and pop culture correspondent for MNN’s “Politically Upside Down,” a current affairs/politics show in New York City.

