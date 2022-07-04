Nathan Masters writes blockbuster nonfiction stories about the past, resurrecting personalities that time forgot too soon. Based on original primary-source research, his work has appeared in many publications, including the Los Angeles Times, Los Angeles Magazine, the scholarly journal Public Historian, and the digital longform magazine Truly*Adventurous. “Pillars of Fire,” his true-life story about America’s first policewoman, who infiltrated a notorious cult to locate a missing person, is currently in development at Amazon Studios as a feature film starring Rachel Brosnahan. Since 2016, Nathan has hosted and produced Lost L.A., an Emmy Award-winning public television series from KCET, which explores how rare artifacts from Southern California’s archives can unlock hidden and often-surprising stories from the region’s past. Nathan works at the University of Southern California Libraries and lives in the San Jacinto Mountains with his wife, the author and screenwriter Kseniya Melnik, and their son.