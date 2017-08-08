Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Naomi Stanford

Naomi Stanford is an organization design consultant based outside Washington D.C. Before moving to the United States she lived and worked in Britain as a senior organizational development consultant for companies such as Marks & Spencer, British Airways, Xerox, Price Waterhouse Cooper, and Prudential.
She supervises doctoral students in the School of Business and Technology at the on-line school Capella University.
