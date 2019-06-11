Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Mrs. Hinch
Sophie Hinchliffe (Mrs. Hinch) is 28 years old and — in her own words — loves to clean AKA “hinch.”
She coined the term “hinching” for cleaning, and shares her hinching adventures on her hugely popular Instagram account @mrshinchhome. Sophie is a big believer in the idea that a happy home can help create a happy mind, and decided to write a book packed with tips to help shine your sink and soothe your soul.
Mrs. Hinch is married to Mr. Hinch and they live in Essex with their dog Henry Hinch.
By the Author
Hinch Yourself Happy
Transform your home -- and your life -- with cleaning, tidying, and decluttering tips from British housekeeping sensation Mrs. Hinch.Cleaning (aka "hinching") doesn't have to…