Mike Huckabee
Mike Huckabee served as the governor of Arkansas from 1996-2007 and as lieutenant governor from 1993-96. Before entering politics, he was ordained as a Southern Baptist minister and worked for twelve years as a full time pastor. He recently started a political action committee, HuckPAC, to extend his grassroots movement. He lives with his wife, Janet, in North Little Rock, Arkansas; they have three grown children.
