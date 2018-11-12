Are you wondering how to make a difference in today’s culture that will benefit future generations?



Former Governor Mike Huckabee shares how to live a life that will continue to be felt by those who carry your legacy forward. Whether in politics, family, education, or business, what matters most is leaving a legacy for future generations.



Rare, Medium or Done Well emphasizes the importance of understanding where we’ve been, where we are now, and how both determine where we’re going. Mike asserts, “A person who has no standard to live by other than the culture of the moment is a person whose principles might as well come from the latest public opinion polls.”