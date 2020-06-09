Mike Day

Senior Chief Petty Officer Mike Day proudly served twenty-one years and three months as a U.S. Navy SEAL. His military awards include the Navy Cross; two Bronze Stars, one with Valor; a Purple Heart; and a number of other accommodations. Day continues to lead and train other military Special Operations personnel and law enforcement professionals as a tactical training instructor. He is the founder of Warrior Tribe, a non-profit organization that provides resiliency programming for young people, veterans, and trauma survivors.Robert Vera’s first book, A Warrior’s Faith, became a best-seller and earned the publishing industry’s 2016 Illumination Silver Medal Award for Best Memoir. Prior to his writing career, he worked as a staff assistant to United States Senator Edward M. Kennedy, where he managed military and veteran constituent services and later became an investment banker. He is married with children and lives in Phoenix, Arizona, where he works as a professional author and speaker.