Michael Youssef, Ph.D., is the founder and president of Leading the Way with Dr. Michael Youssef, a worldwide ministry that leads the way for people living in spiritual darkness to discover the light of Christ through the creative use of media and on-the-ground ministry teams. His weekly television and radio programs are broadcast more than 3,800 times per week in 21 languages in 190 countries. He is also the founding pastor of The Church of the Apostles (over 3,000 members) in Atlanta, Georgia.