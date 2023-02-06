Get 20% with code SPRING23 SHOP NOW>>
Michael Willrich
Michael Willrich is the Leff Families Professor of History at Brandeis University and a 2015 Guggenheim Fellow. He is the author of two award-winning books, City of Courts and Pox: An American History, and his writing has been published in the New York Times, the New Republic, and Mother Jones. He lives in Wellesley, Massachusetts.Read More
American Anarchy
A timely new history of America’s anarchist movement and the government’s tireless efforts to destroy it In the early twentieth century, anarchists like Emma…