Michael Powell is a bestselling author of over twenty-five books for both children and adults. Before becoming a writer he trained at RADA and spent several years as an internationally unknown actor and musical director. He lives in Somerset, England, with his wife and two young children.



Dr. Oliver Fischer is a well-known doctor and expert on tropical diseases in his native South Africa. He has travelled widely throughout the African continent but has yet to suffer anything more severe than an upset stomach; “forewarned is forearmed” is his motto.

