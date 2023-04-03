Michael Osterholm

Dr. Michael Osterholm is Regents Professor, McKnight Presidential Endowed Chair in Public Health, and the founding director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy (CIDRAP) at the University of Minnesota. An internationally renowned epidemiologist, he has been at the forefront of public health preparedness, has led many outbreak investigations of international importance, and advises world leaders on the ever-growing list of microbial threats. He is the author of the New York Times bestseller Living Terrors. His podcast series, “Osterholm Update: COVID-19,” has been downloaded by more than 8 million listeners.



Mark Olshaker is a journalist, Emmy Award-winning documentary filmmaker, and a New York Times bestselling author of five novels and twelve books of nonfiction. His books with FBI profiling pioneer John Douglas, including Mindhunter, the basis for the hit Netflix series, have sold millions of copies and offer a unique and intriguing perspective into behavioral science and criminal investigative analysis. He is also the coauthor with Dr. C.J. Peters of Virus Hunter.



Together, Dr. Michael Osterholm and Mark Olshaker are the authors of the New York Times bestseller Deadliest Enemy.