Michael M. Sherry M.D., a practicing medical oncologist in Sewickley, Pennsylvania, is also involved in clinical research with the National Surgical Adjuvant Breast Project and the Southwest Oncology Group. Upon graduation from the University of Pittsburgh’s School of Medicine, Dr. Sherry completed his residency in Internal Medicine at Mercy Hospital in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, a fellowship in Hematology at Montefiore Hospital in Pittsburgh, and a fellowship in Medical Oncology at Vanderbilt University in Nashville, Tennessee. Dr. Sherry resides in Sewickley, Pennsylvania, with his wife and four children.