Michael Giorgione
By the Author
The Mind of a Conservative Woman
Reject our society's liberal bias against conservative women and learn how traditional principles will secure a better future for us all with this inspiring guide…
Trump vs. China
Former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich sounds the warning bell that communist-ruled China poses the biggest threat to the United States that we have…
Our Broken America
Discover what is needed to save America from the looming menace of fake news and political polarization.We are a country in crisis. America is extremely…
Trump's America
From the #1 New York Times bestselling author of Understanding Trump, this "essential" book reveals the truth about the Trump presidency and explains his groundbreaking…
Inside Camp David
The first-ever insider account of Camp David, the president's private retreat, on the seventy-fifth anniversary of its inception.Never before have the gates of Camp David…
Vengeance
In this fast-paced political thriller, Major Brooke Grant joins the president's top-secret CIA team and races around the globe in pursuit of a terrorist known…
Understanding Trump
Learn how Trump is making America great again -- and why government and media elites attack his vision -- in this "inspiring and informative" book…
Treason
Major Brooke Grant must track down the double agent who is infiltrating the U.S. government in this international thriller from influential politician Newt Gingrich and…
Rediscovering God in America
In this New York Times bestseller, join Newt and Callista Gingrich on a walking tour of Washington, D.C. and learn about the great people, events,…
Duplicity
In "one of the best" political thrillers from two Washington insiders (Nelson DeMille, NYT bestselling author), America's leaders must hunt down a master terrorist in…
Fed Up!
Now, do not misunderstand me, America is great. But we are fed up with being over-taxed and over-regulated. We are tired of being told how…